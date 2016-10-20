 Top
    Etibar Pirverdiyev: Population will have not electricity problem

    However, some stations affected by cold weather, works continue in common order

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Privatization is a global issue and such measures will be carried out in the enterprises, subordinate to the 'Azerenergy', if necessary. At the moment it is too early to take steps in this area."

    Report informs, Chairman of "Azerenergy" OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev told reporters.

    According to E.Pirverdiyev, there will no problem regarding power supply to the population in autumn-winter season: "However, some stations affected by cold and rainy weather, works continue in common order."  

