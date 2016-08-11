Erdogan: Turkey offered Russia to share costs of laying "Turkish Stream"

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey offered Russia to share costs of laying the pipeline "Turkish Stream" by half.

Report informs, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview to television channel Huberturk.

"We told (the Russian side - ed.) that there are no problems with the project " Turkish Stream. The only thing we have offered to share costs for the installation of the pipeline, which will be on our territory ", - Erdogan said.

According to him, Turkey will pay 50% of costs after the "Turkish stream" will go through its territory.