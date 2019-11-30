Turkish President: TANAP is a symbol of centuries-old friendship between our countries - UPDATED

Erdogan emphasized that the implementation of the TANAP project has reached its current level thanks to the mutual trust between Turkey and Azerbaijan: "Coordination between the companies that have a share in this project played a key role, as well. We completed this ambitious project, which is considered the Silk Road in the energy sector, in a timely manner. Thanks to TANAP, we do not only guarantee the energy needs of our country, but also intend to contribute to the energy security of Europe."

TANAP is, first of all, a symbol of centuries-old friendship between our countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the second section of TANAP in Ipsala (Edirne, Turkey).

Report informs that, according to Erdogan, the project was implemented in accordance with the schedule: "Dreams of the annual supply of 16 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas to Turkey and Europe became a reality. This is a historic moment for our countries and our region. TANAP is a regional project of peace."