Erdogan: "Nabucco couldn't be put in place because of initial capital lack "

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan regretted the failure of Nabucco gas pipeline project. Report informs, referring Turkish mass media, there was not potential capital for his project, R.T.Erdogan says: "We met for Nabucco in Ankara, signed the documents. From this time passed too many years, but no result of this we observed yet. Because delivers of gas even were not available in this project".

R.T.Erdogan also told about the TANAP project: "Executors of Nabucco even could not maintain initial capital of the project in sum of 250 million USD. Shortly, the signs, which we put, ended in Ankara obviously. But works concerning TANAP project grows successfully. Pipes have been already bought, negotiations were making with companies on construction. New project will substitute the old one".