Equipment of the largest refinery in Azerbaijan updates in years 2018-2019

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ In order to modernize the technological devices, increase production and improve the environmental atmosphere of Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) started a new project.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, under the current program, in catalytic cracking plant devices and devices ED-AV-6 provides for certain activities of modernization.Thus, the Italian company Foster Wheeler launched a project to bring the level of productivity in the device ED-AV-6 No. 21 to 7.5 million tons, the rational use of internal heat capacity devices, as well as bringing the American company UOP catalytic performance cracking unit No. 55 to 2.5 million tons.

At the same time, the focus is on the issue of raw materials at Azerihimiya for the production of 100 thousand tons of polyethylene and 150 thousand tons of polypropylene.

Negotiations on a protocol was signed, it was decided to implement the project in years 2018-2019.