Envoy: Romania interested in construction of underground gas storage facilities in Azerbaijan

Baku. May 9. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economy, co-chairman of Azerbaijan-Romania intergovernmental commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation, Shahin Mustafayev met Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu.

According to the information given by press service of the Ministry to Report, at the meeting S. Mustafayev noted the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, the importance of mutual visits on expansion of economic cooperation and the importance of the meetings.

Reminding the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall, who visited our country in March this year, the minister stressed that a number of issues were discussed during the meeting. Noting that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania increased by 70% in 2017 and tripled in the first three months of 2018, Minister of Economy emphasized the possibility of cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, transport, agriculture, as well as "electronic agriculture". Speaking about transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan and possibilities of cooperation with Romania in this field, Shahin Mustafayev noted that in February of this year, the presentation on transit opportunities of Azerbaijan was held in China. Such events will be continuous and Romania can join the presentation and benefit from the transport and transit infrastructure of Azerbaijan, as well as possibilities of Baku International Sea Port.