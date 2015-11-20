Energy supply of indebted users to be cut on November 23

Baku. 20 November.REPORT.AZ/ Electric supply of indebted subscribers during operation period of 'Azerishig' OJSC will be cut off unconditionally and individually on November 23, 12.00 a.m. under relevant legislation,.

Report informs referring to press service of 'Azerishig' OJSC, strict measures will be taken against the subscribers, whose energy supply suspended because of debt, in accordance with legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

'Immediate payment for used energy supply is asked in order to prevent any problem regarding electricity supply', the company says.