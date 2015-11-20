 Top
    Close photo mode

    Energy supply of indebted users to be cut on November 23

    'Azerishig' warns indebted subscribers

    Baku. 20 November.REPORT.AZ/ Electric supply of indebted subscribers during operation period of 'Azerishig' OJSC will be cut off unconditionally and individually on November 23, 12.00 a.m. under relevant legislation,.

    Report informs referring to press service of 'Azerishig' OJSC, strict measures will be taken against the subscribers, whose energy supply suspended because of debt, in accordance with legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    'Immediate payment for used energy supply is asked in order to prevent any problem regarding electricity supply', the company says. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi