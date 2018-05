Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ During January - February 4 billion kW/h of electricity produced in Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerenergy JSC, it is by 4.8% less compared to the last two months of 2016.

1.9 billion kW/h of electricity produced within two months of this year accounted for February.

It was noted that during the three months exchange of electricity with neighboring countries were continued.