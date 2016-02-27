Energy Ministry holds preparatory meeting to the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting, led by Minister Natig Aliyev has been held in the Ministry of Energy regarding preparations to the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council II meeting, which will be held in Baku on February 29.

Report informs referring to the press service of the ministry.

Representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) also attended the event. Specification of the guests, who will represent the member countries, stated completed. Organizational issues have been discussed in the meeting, dedicated to the preparatory works as well as relevant instructions have been given. Exchange of views has been held on the agenda of the Advisory Council meeting, speech topics and Joint Declaration.

Notably, the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council II meeting will consist of three plenary sessions and roundtable. At the same time, signing of the Joint Declaration as well as joint statement by Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sevcovic and US State Department Special Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein for media are planned.