Energy Ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries will gather in Bucharest

Bucharest will host meeting of the energy ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor Viorel Melescanu said in an exclusive interview with Report.

He noted that the meeting will take place on April 2 in Bucharest.

"The Eastern Partnership is a priority of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, given that for us, the EU’s relations with the Eastern partners have always been of strategic importance”, the foreign minister noted.

The Eastern Partnership program was launched by the EU in 2009. Its main goal is the development of regional cooperation with six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.