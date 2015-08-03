Energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey will hold a meeting

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the eve of the G20 summit, the conference will be held with the participation of Ministers of Energy of Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey.

Report informs, President of the International Energy Economic Association (IAEE) Gurkan Kumbaroglu said at a press conference in Baku.

"In the geography of Asia, we attach importance to two projects - "Turkish Stream "gas pipeline and the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP). We would like to see speedy implementation of these two complementary projects. On the eve of the summit G20, on November 14, will be held a historic conference of energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey. We want to give the direction of the geopolitical processes in the region and to overcome the problems", said G.Kumbaroglu.

According to him, although the conference will cover mainly the issues of cooperation of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia, the meeting also will be attended by representatives of the Balkan countries, Slovenia and Croatia.

In November will be held Turkey summit of G20 in Antalya.

Head of the IAEE also added that, another important issue in the region is the lifting of sanctions against Iran. On January 22-23 o next year is planned to hold a conference with participation of businessmen and government officials.