Energy minister to participate in German-Azerbaijani Business Forum on energy and ICT

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum “Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan” to be held on October 9 in Baku, Germany-Azerbaijan Foreign Trade Platform told Report.

Moreover, Chief Commercial Officer at Uniper SE Keith Martin and SOCAR Vice President for Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov will make opening speeches at the forum.

The business event is expected to be attended by several ministers and deputy ministers, representatives of German Eastern Committee and the Eastern European Economic Union, as well as CEOs of leading German companies in Azerbaijan, high-ranking representatives of Azerbaijani governments and business companies.

Azərbaycanda biznes mühiti və mövcud layihələr barədə İmpuls bölümündən əlavə, tədbirin proqramına Enerji sektorunda innovasiyalar və iqtisadi islahatların aparıcı qüvvəsi kimi İKT sektoruna dair paralel müzakirələr daxildir.

Azərbaycanda Enerji və İKT üzrə Alman-Azərbaycan biznes forumunun əsas məqsədi Almaniya şirkətləri və onların azərbaycanlı tərəfdaşlarının layihə və təkliflərini təqdim etmək və işgüzar əməkdaşlıq üçün mövcud imkanları müəyyən etməkdir. Forumun əsas mövzusunu Enerji və İKT sektorlarında islahatlar və tərəfdaşlıq üçün perspektivlər təşkil edir. Forum Alman-Azərbaycan Xarici Ticarət Palatası (AHK Azərbaycan) tərəfindən Almaniyanın Şərq Komitəsi və Şərqi Avropa İqtisadi Birliyi ilə əməkdaşlıq çərçivəsində təşkil olunur

Along with the Impulse section on business environment and current projects in Azerbaijan, the program of the event also includes the parallel discussions on innovations in energy sector and ICT sector, as an engine of the economic reforms.

The forum aims to present projects and bids of German companies and their Azerbaijan-based partners and identify existing opportunities for business cooperation. The main topic of the forum includes reforms in energy and ICT sector and perspectives for cooperation. The forum is organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) as part of the economic cooperation with the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss – Osteuropaverein der Deutschen Wirtschaft e.V.), and Eastern European Economic Union.