Energy minister to attend OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee’s meeting on September 23

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the 10th meeting of OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee on September 23, Report informs citing the Energy Ministry.

According to the ministry, information about development tendencies of the oil market, the Commission’s presentation on oil output in August 2018 and OPEC’s report, quotas in accordance with the decision made at the fourth meeting on June 23 on the increase of output by 1 million bpd will be discussed.

The monitoring committee meeting is held once in two months.