Energy Minister to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Afghan section of TAPI pipeline

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Afghan section of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline in Herat province, February 23.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

High level officials from the four countries will join a ground-breaking ceremony in Herat to launch the first phase of the construction process.

The successful implementation of TAPI in Afghanistan will be followed by three more mega projects in the war-ravaged country.

TAPI will transport gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India via a 1,814 km pipeline.