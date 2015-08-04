Energy Minister says, Turkey will give an appropriate response to the attack

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Taner Yildiz commented on the explosion at the section of Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) gas pipeline, Report informs referring to the Anadolu agency.

"The attack, which took place last night at the section of Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, through which gas is delivering to the west of the country, is one of the most concrete evidences that the terrorists want to deprive the rest of our citizens in all regions of the country", said Yildiz.

He also pointed out that, the state will give an appropriate response to the attack.

"The fact that 78 million equally respond to the attacks, shows that our citizens are aware of what is happening is absolutely true", added Turkish minister.