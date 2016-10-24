 Top
    Energy Minister to represent Azerbaijan in OPEC's Vienna meeting

    Natig Aliyev had already received a letter of invitation

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will represent the country at the meeting of the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC countries energy ministers in Vienna.

    Report informs, N.Aliyev had already received a letter of invitation to the event.

    Notably, main topic of discussion at a meeting in Vienna on 28-31 October, will be reducing or freezing crude oil production, as well as possible increase in the current prices at this expense. 

