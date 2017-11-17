 Top
    Energy Minister meets with Secretary General of International Energy Charter

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit in Belgium met with Urban Rusnak, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

    The meeting discussed the current situation and prospects of Energy Charter Process. 

    The close cooperation of Azerbaijan with the International Energy Charter and active participation in the activity of working groups were highly appraciated. 

    There was a broad exchange of views on National Action Plan about efficient utilization of energy resources. 

    New suggestions were reviewed in this direction. 

    In addition, the meeting discussed 28th Meeting of Energy Charter Conference on November 28-29 in Ashgabat and new trends observed on the global energy market. 

