Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We expect rise in oil prices on world markets by the end of this year." Report informs, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told reporters.

N.Aliyev noted that up to 2035, the oil will keep its dominant position on energy market: "We will increase the volume of gas production. Next 3-5 years it will reach 25 billion cubic meters a year."