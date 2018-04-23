 Top
    Energy Minister: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to energy security

    © Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Energy and communication issues were a priority in the national statehood strategy of the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev."

    Report informs, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 3rd International Forum “Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Conference - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals.

    According to him, Azerbaijan is a guarantor of the energy security of the European region: Azerbaijan's energy policy will link Asia and Europe for a long time. I think that this forum will clarify questions about future development of energy."

    Minister also noted that Azerbaijan attaches a great importance to the energy security: "Azerbaijan, along with traditional energy sources, also focuses on renewable energy sources. This reduces dependence on one energy source”.

