Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new appointment was made at the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Report informs, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has appointed the new advisor.

According to information, P. Shahbazov's new advisor is Zaur Mammadov.

Mammadov previously served as Deputy Director of "Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park" LLC.

Earlier, he has worked as the Chief of Ecology Department at "Azərenerji" OJSC.