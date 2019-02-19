Energy export from Azerbaijan to Georgia declines

19 February, 2019 12:53

https://report.az/storage/news/40fecc289591f7b45271805d6d6f5a3f/02c08aea-1f1e-42f0-abc3-80a219b069b4_292.jpg Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2019, Azerbaijan exported electric power worth $8,664,200 to Georgia, down $719,300 or 7.6% in comparison to a year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.