Energy export from Azerbaijan to Georgia declines

Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2019, Azerbaijan exported electric power worth $8,664,200 to Georgia, down $719,300 or 7.6% in comparison to a year earlier, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

