Elshad Nasirov: SOCAR doesn't need to buy gas from other countries

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, SOCAR does not need to buy gas from other countries."

Report infroms, Vice-president of SOCAR on investments and marketing, Elshad Nasirov said Monday.

Elshad Nasirov said that if AzMeCo, "Azerenergy" and other companies want to buy gas from "Gazprom" on more favorable terms, they can use the infrastructure of SOCAR.

Notably, SOCAR has distributed information that Elshad Nasirov's words were misinterpreted.

"Information spread in media with reference to vice president of SOCAR on investments and marketing Elshad Nasirov that Azerbaijan plans to buy gas for "Azerenergy" from the Russian "Gazprom" does not correspond to reality."