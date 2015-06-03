 Top
    Elshad Nasirov: Europe should define its priorities

    Azerbaijan is waiting for adequate measures for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Southern Gas Corridor should take steps to expand and define its priorities.

    Report informs, SOCAR Vice-president on investments and marketing Elshad Nasirovsaid: "If Europe wants to ensure its energy security, then it should take steps to facilitate the expansion of the European Southern Gas Corridor project."

    "Because, as President mentioned, this is not only in the energy and pipeline project, as well as the political initiative. We hope that the EU will adopt a similar approach. This project is commercially viable and sustainable project that is not related to the price of oil", SOCAR official said.

