 Top
    Close photo mode

    Electricity worth $ 4 mln exported by "Azərenerji" in quarter I

    Azerbaijan increased electricity imports by 3-fold

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017, Azerbaijan exported electricity worth 3 934,62 thousand USD.

    Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

    According to the information, it is 3,5 times or by 2 795,03 thousand USD more compared with the same period last year.

    In the first quarter of the year a positive trend was observed in the volume of electricity exports. Thus, 86 547,83 thousand kilowatt / hour of electricity sold to foreign countries and it is 3,2 times or 59 477,24 thousand kW / h more compared to the first three months of 2016. Electricity exports made 0,15% of total exports from Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi