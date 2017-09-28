Electricity supply in some parts of Absheron and Sumgayit suspended

Baku.28 September.REPORT.AZ/ Power supply to one part of Absheron district and Sumgayit city has been suspended.

Report informs due to rainy and windy weather Masazir and Saray settlements of Absheron district, Jorat settlement, 17th and 18th micro districts of Sumgayit city had power outrage since last night.

Press Secretary of “Azərişıq” OJSC, Tanriverdi Mustafayev told Report that the organization is aware of problem: “Disruptions in power supply mostly are in areas where private houses are located. Our employees are working on solving the problem and power supply will be restored in next few hours.”

The electricity supply problems in aforementioned areas were also in summer. At that time “Azərişıq” officials explained that with replacement of electric wires for winter preparations.