Electricity sold abroad by Azerbaijan increases by 25%

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the indicator of meter for July of this year, 167 898,22 thousand kW / h of electricity was exported from Azerbaijan. Compared with the same period last year, it is 33 874,52 thousand kilowatt / hour or 25.28% more.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, on the basis of the customs declarations, the amount of electricity decreased by 172 690,05 thousand kW / h 45,04% and constituted to 210 759,67 million kWh, compared to the same period last year.

The committee says that the sale of electricity carried out in July amounted to 12 803,81 thousand USD which is 5 817,19 thousand dollars or 31.24% less compared to the same period of the previous year.