Electricity production in Azerbaijan shrank 4% last year

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of electricity generated in Azerbaijan in 2017 amounted to 21,8 billion kWh. 20.2 billion kWh accounted for thermal power stations and 1.6 billion kWh for water power stations.

Spokesperson of “Azerenerji” OJSC Yahya Babanli told Report.

The volume of electricity produced last year was 0.9 billion kWh or 3,97% less compared to 2016.

According to Babanli, organization provided consumers with electricity last year according to the needs.

Babanli also said that the work carried out by "Azerenerji" OJSC for the purpose of increasing the efficiency of public utility services in Azerbaijan is underway.

Notably, according to statistics released by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication, "Azerenerji" OJSC with 75% iss the leader among state agencies in the first 6 months.