 Top

Electricity export from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased

​Electricity export from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased

Georgia imported electricity worth $26,261,800 from Azerbaijan in January-April 2019, up $1,396,300 or 5.6% from previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.

In the same period of 2018, Azerbaijan exported electricity worth $24,865,500. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi