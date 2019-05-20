​Electricity export from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased

Georgia imported electricity worth $26,261,800 from Azerbaijan in January-April 2019, up $1,396,300 or 5.6% from previous year, Report’s Georgian bureau informs.
In the same period of 2018, Azerbaijan exported electricity worth $24,865,500.
Cəmilə BabayevaNews Author