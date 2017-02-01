 Top
    Close photo mode

    Electricity consumption up 5% in Azerbaijan due to weather terms

    According to T. Mustafayev, organization able to fully meet the growing consumer demand

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Electricity consumption increased by 5,17% in Azerbaijan due to the weather conditions. 

    Report informs "Azərişıq "JSC spokesman Tanriverdi Mustafayev said.

    According to T. Mustafayev, the organization was able to fully meet the growing consumer demand for electricity

    If daily demand for electricity in ordinary days makes 58 million KW / h, today the figure roseby 3 million. KW / h or 5% and reached 61 million kW/h."

    Head of press service of "Azərişıq"JSC Yahya Babanli told Report that the power system works according to the dispatch schedule.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi