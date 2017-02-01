Electricity consumption up 5% in Azerbaijan due to weather terms

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Electricity consumption increased by 5,17% in Azerbaijan due to the weather conditions.

Report informs "Azərişıq "JSC spokesman Tanriverdi Mustafayev said.

According to T. Mustafayev, the organization was able to fully meet the growing consumer demand for electricity

If daily demand for electricity in ordinary days makes 58 million KW / h, today the figure roseby 3 million. KW / h or 5% and reached 61 million kW/h."

Head of press service of "Azərişıq"JSC Yahya Babanli told Report that the power system works according to the dispatch schedule.