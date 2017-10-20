Electrical load capacity in Azerbaijan to make 12,000 MVA

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Electrical circuit load capacity in Azerbaijan since establishment of "Azərişıq" OJSC in early 2015 will increase from 9 500 MVA and reach 12,000 MVA by the year end.

Report informs, Chairman of "Azərişıq" OJSC Baba Rzayev stated in the article published in official media.

According to him, reforms in the country have created favorable conditions for achieving important goals in the field of electricity supply: "A number of measures have been taken to form an independent energy infrastructure in Azerbaijan and eliminate energy dependence from abroad. Totally, over the past 10 years, 40 substations with capacity of 110 kW were constructed at the electrical distribution networks of "Azərişıq". The number of newly installed electronic meters has reached 1 621 871".

Technical losses in the regional electric networks of "Azərişıq" have been reduced to 9.9% by the end of last 9 months.

Chairman of "Azərişıq" said that collections on useful electrical energy in Azerbaijan makes 87%, and 98.3% in Baku.