EITI Multi-stakeholder Group held a meeting

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Multi-stakeholde r Group (MSG) on implementation of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Azerbaijan was held on October 8, 2015, Report informs.

During the meeting with the participation of the Chairman of the EITI Board Mrs. Clare Short participants discussed the compliant member status of Azerbaijan in the EITI, EITI International Secretariat’s and NGO Coalition’s opinions on the EITI Report for 2013, adaptation of 2015 Work Plan’s action steps to the national priorities of the extractive industry of Azerbaijan and other issues.

EITI is a special multilateral and voluntary initiative, supported by a coalition of companies, governments, investors and civil society organizations and global standard for improved transparency in the oil, gas and mining sector. Azerbaijan joined EITI in 2003. Azerbaijan is the first ever country to complete validation process and designated as EITI Compliant Country. Azerbaijan was awarded the "2009 EITI Award" for its commitment to EITI principles and criteria and achievements in EITI Implementation.