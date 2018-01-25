Šefčovič: European Commission sees no risk for gas transit through Ukraine

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission sees no risk for gas transit via Ukraine to European Union.

Report informs, said Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission, in charge of Energy Union.

“At this point. No... Despite unexpected change of weather, we still can cover Europe’s requirements for gas,” said Šefčovič.

He said European Commission is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in case of resumption of negotiations on future transit of Russian gas via Ukraine to European Union.

“I clarified the issue and discussed the possibility to resume discussion about future gas transit via Ukraine after the decision of arbitral tribunal in Stockholm. As a European Union and European Commission we would be very happy and ready to try to hold negotiations in the expert or even political level where we could find long-term solution for this issue,” said Šefčovič adding that European Commission is ready to mediate in similar talks.