EC: Construction of 'Turkish Stream' to Greece must comply with EU norms

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian gas pipeline construction project "Turkish Stream" under the Black Sea, via Turkey to Greece should fully comply with EU standards.

Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the spokesperson for the deputy head of the European Commission for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič Anna-Kaisa Itkonen.

'We are ready to give a technical assessment of the project, but only when we can see details. With regard to this project, as well as to the "South Stream", we can say that all gas transmission projects in the EU must fully comply with EU standards', said the spokeperson.