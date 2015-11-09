EBRD: TAP will positively impact on Albania's economic growth

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Economic growth in Albania in 2016 will reach 3.3% by the start of the main construction works on the project Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the development of additional measures to protect the environment in the euro area.

Report informs, the report of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for November entitled "Regional Economic Prospects" says.

According to the report, economic growth of Albania in 2015 was 2.3%, which is slightly lower than EBRD forecast made in May of this year.

The first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas through the TAP pipeline to Europe are planned for 2020.