EBRD continues meetings to provide TAP funding

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) keeps on meetings for joint funding of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Report informs referring to Interfax Energy, EBRD spokesperson Ksenia Manyushis told in Central and Eastern European Gas Conference.

According to her, process of funding has not been yet completed: “First talks started 5 years ago, when TAP representatives applied to EBRD. This shows that talks over funding of such big projects can take long time and it needs to be considered at earlier stages”.