 Top
    Close photo mode

    EBRD continues meetings to provide TAP funding

    First application for financing was made 5 years ago

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) keeps on meetings for joint funding of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

    Report informs referring to Interfax Energy, EBRD spokesperson Ksenia Manyushis told in Central and Eastern European Gas Conference.

    According to her, process of funding has not been yet completed: “First talks started 5 years ago, when TAP representatives applied to EBRD. This shows that talks over funding of such big projects can take long time and it needs to be considered at earlier stages”. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi