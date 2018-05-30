Drilling works in Shafag-Asiman structure expected to begin in mid-2019

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ It is planned to start drilling of the first exploratory well in Shafag-Asiman perspective structure in the middle of next year.

Report informs, Gary Jones, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said at the 25th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference.

According to him, preparations for exploration are currently underway. "If hydrocarbon reserves of industrial significance are discovered as a result of exploration drilling, then Shafag-Asiman may be the second Shah Deniz field."