 Top
    Close photo mode

    Drilling of a new well launched in "Chilov" field

    Maintenance works were carried out by 28 May OGPD

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of a new well No. 117 at fixed offshore platform No.112 on the "Chilov" field commenced.

    Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), project depth of the well to the "Gala Lay Destesi", drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works, is 1550 meters.

    The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Union.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi