Drilling of a new well launched in "Chilov" field

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of a new well No. 117 at fixed offshore platform No.112 on the "Chilov" field commenced.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), project depth of the well to the "Gala Lay Destesi", drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works, is 1550 meters.

The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Union.