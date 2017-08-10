Drilling of new well launched at 'Western Absheron' field

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of a new well No.36 was launched in the stationary offshore platform No.54 in the "Western Absheron" field by the order of the "Azneft" Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the SOCAR, project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi", drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works ordered by "Absheronneft" OGPD, oil and gas producing departments of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is 770 meters.

According to geologists' calculations, 20 tons of oil is expected to be extracted daily from this well.