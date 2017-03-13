 Top
    Drilling of new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

    10 tons of oil will be extracted from the well daily© Report.az

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling in a well is successfully being continued on the platform No. 2150, well No. 2366 at "Oil Rocks".

    Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    Project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi", the drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned under order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" Production Union is 1 780 meters.

    According to geologists, 10 tons of oil will be extracted daily from the well.

