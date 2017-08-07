Drilling of new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

© Report.az

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling works at the well No 2648 successfully continued at Oil Rocks field from the platform No 1637A.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Gumlu Lay Destesi", the drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned under order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" Production Union is 1770 meters.

According to geologists, 10 tons of oil and 1 000 cubic meters of gas will be extracted daily from the well.