Drilling of new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of well No. 2666 at "Oil Rocks" on the stationary platform No. 602A continues successfully.

Project depth of the well to the "Gala Lay Destesi", drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned under order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union, is 1620 meters.

According to geologists, 10 tons oil and 1000 cum gas will be extracted from the well daily.