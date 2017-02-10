Drilling of a new well launched at 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 10 February.REPORT.AZ/ Drilling of a new well has started on the platform No.1637A, well No. 2650 at "Oil Rocks".

Report informs citing SOCAR, the project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi", the drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned under order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Extraction Office of the "Azneft" Production Union, is 1300 meters.

According to geologists, 10 tons of oil will be extracted from the well daily.