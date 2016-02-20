Public discussion of environmental impact assessment for Black Sea Terminal’s newest project to be held

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ In order to keep up with the ever-changing market, Kulevi Oil Terminal management continuously studies the potential for increasing a variety of transshipped oil and oil products. As a result of such efforts, and based on the terminal’s technical order, SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute has prepared a project for the construction of an additional storage tank, Report informs referring to the website of the terminal.

This project will considerably expand the storage capacities of the terminal and create opportunities for a more flexible response to the requirements of the current petroleum market.

According to current legislation, a substantial aspect of obtaining a permit for the construction and operation of an oil product storage and transshipment terminal is to obtain an environmental permit. In order to obtain a permit, all environmental risks associated with the construction and operation process of a facility should be assessed and controlled.

One of the steps to obtaining an environmental permit is through the public discussion of Environmental Impact Assessment. This ensures the sufficient involvement of the general public and other related parties in the decision-making process, and helps foster procedures that aim to find solutions that are equally profitable for all parties involved, and cause the least damage to the environment.

Public discussion of the environmental impact assessment for Black Sea Terminal’s newest project will be held at the administrative building located in the Khobi Municipality on 29.03.2016 at 03:00 pm.