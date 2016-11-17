SocTrade director: SOCAR uses best equipment to test quality of oil products in Ukraine

Kiev. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR customers can be confident that the quality of purchased product tested using the best equipment.

Report informs, said Alexander Pleve, Director of Ukrainian-Swedish company SocTrade providing accurate quality control of oil and gas products.

Pleve said, the company is engaged in supply of laboratory equipment for quality control of oil and equipping stationary and mobile laboratories throughout Ukraine: "Three years ago, our company has supplied the first equipment to SOCAR Energy Ukraine, and this collaboration continues to this day. We set up the Austrian analyzer capable of measuring more than forty indicators of the quality of gasoline and diesel fuel. Now oil depot in Odessa region provides the control of all fuel incoming and delivered at gas stations. SOCAR customers can be confident that the quality of purchased product is tested using the best equipment."