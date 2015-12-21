Director of International Energy Agency: Oil price to increase a year later

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'Oil price may increase at the end of 2016, from beginning of 2017 and make 80 USD in 2020.'

Report informs referring to TASS, Fateh Birol, CEO of International Energy Agency told in press conference in Tokyo, capital o Japan.

'Hardly, oil price will remain around USD 40 for a long period. We will witness increase in oil price since at the end of 2016, from beginning of 2017. In 2020, this figure will made USD 80', he said.