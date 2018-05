Director of Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory dies

29 December, 2015 10:13

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ One of officials of Azerbaijani oil industry died. Report informs, Ayaz Garaev, Director of Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory (BDWJF) passed away. Rest Him in Peace!