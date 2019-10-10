Director General: STAR increases Petkim’s production capacity and quality

STAR Refinery increases Petkim’s production capacity and quality, Director General of STAR refinery Mesut Ilter said at a conference held for Azerbaijani journalists in Izmir.

Ilter said that the production process in STAR NEZ continues successfully: "The first sale was carried out with delivery of naphta to Petkim in January 2019. STAR NEZ’s main goal is to have an integration with Petkim. The Refinery was constructed close to Petkim and these two complexes have been connected to each other with pipelines. In the first half of 2019, the refinery supplied 260,000 tonnes of naphta to Petkim."

He noted that as the naphta import through sea was stopped, density in Petkim’s loading port dropped and loading of export goods was simplified.

Moreover, additional $600 million-investment project was launched in order to increase the operation effectiveness in STAR Refinery to the high level.

According to him, this project, which is intended to increase the storage capacity of STAR Refinery, will help increase the storage capacity from 1.6 million cubic meters to 2.5 million cubic meters: "The project envisages two crude oil tank with 134,500 cubic meters for each and intermediate product tanks with 36,500 cubic meters for each. The project is expected to be completed in 2021."