​Director-General: “90% of STAR reservoirs filled”

The capacity of the crude oil reservoirs of the SOCAR’s STAR Refinery in Turkey is 3 million barrels, Director-General of the Refinery Mesut Ilter said, Report informs, citing Turkish media. According to him, 90% of these reservoirs are full of oil.

Ilter noted that the works on 1.5 million barrels increase of the storage capacity of the refinery are underway.

‘After completion of these works, the refinery’s storage capacity will reach 4.5 million barrels,’ he said.

STAR refinery has the capacity of producing 10 mln tonnes of crude annually and makes it possible to produce Urals, Azeri Light, and Kerkuk oil. The main products are diesel (4.8 million tonnes), aircraft fuel (1.6 million tonnes), naphta (1.6 million tonnes), liquid petroleum gas, mixed xylene, petroleum coke.