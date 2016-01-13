Details of SOCAR talks in Georgia revealed

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ During the meeting today in Tbilisi, representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Georgian government discussed the state of existing gas pipelines and transportation opportunities and technical issues to improve the situation with regard to growing demand for natural gas during the winter season.

Report was told by the CEO of a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Energy Georgia, Mahir Mammadov: "Demand for gas in Georgian market growing approximately by 10%. For this reason, technical capabilities of existing gas pipelines in accordance with the growing needs of Georgia in gas have been discussed".

According to M. Mammadov, in addition, a number of questions were discussed at the meeting, and after each of them will reach the final agreement they will be announced by the media: "However, the main discussion concerned the increasing technical capabilities and adaptation for the winter season."

The meeting was attended from the Azerbaijani side by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-president Elshad Nasirov, Head of Investments Department of SOCAR Vagif Aliyev, head of SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department Adnan Ahmadzada, CEO of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov and from Georgian side - Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili, Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze.