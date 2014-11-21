Dereck Hogan: "USA makes energy boost"

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ USA makes energy boost and this will help to stabilize situation in region. Report informs, Charge d'Affairs of USA Embassy in Azerbaijan Dereck Hogan stated at second day of meeting held as a part of the 2nd Azerbaijan and Caspian Sea Oil and Gas Week 2014.

According to his words, if USA in the past was engaged in construction of energy terminals only, at the moment the country became a producer. "Hope, USA will be the biggest energy producer to the end of this decade."

D.Hogan also stated that, 7 LNG projects had been confirmed in USA and we would like to increase them up to 50. In 1-2 years the country intends to deliver LNG to the latest customer in country market.

Answering question that, would interest of USA reduce after producing of LNG, USA diplomat stressed that, Caspian gas was more significant for partners in Europe: "Caspian sea, as well Azerbaijan are always important for USA. Caspian countries, also Azerbaijan are our energy partners. I think, Azerbaijan and Caspian Sea regions give more opportunities for energy security. USA always is a partner of Azerbaijan in eliminating of the difficulties."

Besides this, D.Hogan also stressed his opinion concerning TransCaspian gas pipeline too: "We think, this project is permissible. There will be prepared legal limit and we wait for this. Legal limit will be trilateral."